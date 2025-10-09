India has made history at the world stage with Sherry Singh being crowned Mrs Universe 2025, which is the first win of the country at the international pageant. The grand finale of the 48th Mrs Universe was held in the luxurious Okada, Manila, Philippines, where 120 vied for the coveted crown alongside delegates from all over the world.

After being crowned Mrs India 2025 by UMB Pageants, the beautiful Indian Sherry Singh was quite the lady to represent the country of India at the 2025 Mrs Universe contest with her elegance, eloquence, and the strong message of women’s empowerment and mental health awareness. The night of glitz, pride, and emotion was buzzing with her winning roar and her serene bravado. Her compassionate and understanding attitude was also winning the applause.

The Mrs Universe 2025 final results are as follows:

Winner: India – Sherry Singh 1st Runner-up: Saint Petersburg 2nd Runner-up: Philippines 3rd Runner-up: Asia 4th Runner-up: Russia

The other finalists included representatives from: Margarita Island, USA, South West Asia, California, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Pacific, Buryatia, Africa, UAE, Dubai, Japan, North Philippines, Eurasia, Ukraine, Luxembourg, Central Europe, Caspian Sea, Middle East, and North East Europe.

An emotional Sherry Singh, speaking shortly after her crowning, said, “This victory is not just one for me, it is for all women who have ever dared to dream without limits. I wanted to send the message of the world that the combination of strength, kindness, and resilience is what defines true beauty.”

The Mrs Universe pageant, an international platform for married women, one of the longest-running and most respected, celebrates not only physical beauty but also the qualities of a beautiful mind, heart, and social responsibility. This year’s edition brought together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and pioneers from all over the world, all connected by the same goal of empowerment and global sisterhood.

Urmimala Boruah, the National Director of UMB Pageants, which selected and groomed Sherry for the competition, said, “We have always recognized Sherry’s talent. Her historic victory has made India proud and has established a new standard for every woman who dreams to represent her country with grace and confidence.”

As the confetti rained down and the Indian flag was hoisted on the world stage, Sherry Singh’s success at Mrs Universe 2025 turned into a moment of national glory, a proof that dreams, when fueled by persistence and aim, are capable of writing history.

