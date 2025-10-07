Rashmika Mandanna, fondly known as the ‘National Crush’, has teamed up with Crocs for their new festive campaign, ‘Share the Joy’. The brand film beautifully mixes retro music, vibrant festive moments, and Crocs’ iconic comfort, all wrapped in youthful energy.

Set to the evergreen track ‘Yaar Bina Chain’, the film follows Rashmika as she preps for a Diwali celebration with her closest friends. What begins as simple party preparations soon turns into a lively get-together filled with laughter, music, and warmth. Throughout, Crocs’ Classic Clogs with new festive Jibbitz charms are highlighted as the perfect blend of fashion and functionality.

Adding to the festive spirit, Crocs has also unveiled special editions like the Bae Velvet Clog, Studded Classic Clog, and Crush Clog in Plush Plum. These designs strike the balance between comfort and sparkle, making them the ideal choice for festive dressing.

Yann Le Bozec, Head of Crocs International Marketing, said: “Festive celebrations are about real and personal moments. With ‘Share the Joy,’ we wanted to show how Crocs Classics and Jibbitz charms seamlessly fit into these occasions—bringing ease, individuality, and style together.”

Developed with Kulfi Collective, the campaign will be showcased across digital, social, and retail platforms. With Rashmika fronting the film, Crocs ensures this festive season is not just about dressing up but also about feeling comfortable while making memories.

