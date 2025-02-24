While many actors struggle to find their form in the post-COVID era, some have hit it out of the park. Rashmika Mandanna is one such actor who has impressed everyone with her excellent track record at the Indian box office post-COVID. Specifically talking about Hindi films, the actress is much ahead of all contemporaries and even some top Bollywood actresses. One can say that the new queen of the Hindi box office has arrived, and her billion grossers speak volumes!

The start of the golden run

Before the post-COVID era, Rashmika wasn’t very popular in the Hindi belt. It began with Pushpa, which made her a household name and an instant national crush as Srivalli. The film was a massive success, earning over 100 crore net at the Indian box office—to be precise, 106 crore net. This was her debut century in Hindi, and there’s been no looking back ever since.

Billion-rupee hattrick!

After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Goodbye. It didn’t work much at the Indian box office and was a complete washout. However, such a setback didn’t affect our beloved Srivalli a bit! She bounced back strongly with her next theatrical Hindi release, Animal. As we all know, Animal was a complete box office beast, earning well over 500 crore net. It settled its glorious run at a whopping 554 crore net.

Followed by Animal’s epic success was Pushpa 2. Everyone knows how Pushpa 2 was a crazy ride! Out of all, the Hindi-dubbed version ran riot at the Indian box office and broke almost every single record. It enjoyed an unprecedented run and earned well over 800 crores, settling at an all-time record collection of 836.09 crore net.

Now, for the third consecutive time, Rashmika has delivered a box office beast. Her Chhaava is fetching historic numbers, reinstating her as the lucky tag of billion-rupee Hindi grossers. The film has already crossed the 300 crore mark and aims for bigger milestones, possibly 500 crore net or even more.

Rashmika Mandanna’s billion-rupee rampage to continue!

While Rashmika Mandanna has already established a stronghold in the Hindi collection, her golden run won’t stop anytime soon. Her upcoming two important films are sure-shot billion-rupee grossers. Her next biggie is Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which will definitely set the box office on fire. It is followed by Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, which looks like another winner, considering the buzz of Maddock’s horror comedy universe.

So, in the coming days, the new queen of the Hindi box office is all set to dominate the scene, and we can proudly say – It’s the rule of Srivalli!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Marco Worldwide Box Office (Closing Collection): Unni Mukundan Starrer Ends Its Fantastic Run With 105 Crore+ Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News