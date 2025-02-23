Sanam Teri Kasam, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in key roles, has finally received its due. Over the years, the film gained popularity among its target audience, but during its initial run, it was a complete washout. Now, after so many years, it has surprisingly broken several records for re-releases and stands tall as the highest-grossing Indian re-release of all time. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report!

Blockbuster success on its relaunch!

During its original run in 2016, the Bollywood romantic drama was a dismal affair at the Indian box office, earning just 9 crore net. It was relaunched in theatres nine years later, on February 7, 2025. It registered a rocking start of 4.50 crores on the opening day, followed by a solid hold in the coming days. Due to Chhaava’s unprecedented run, the film has suffered a bit, but it is still keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Yesterday, on 16, Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release earned 35 lakh, a solid 75% jump from day 15’s 20 lakh. Overall, the film earned a staggering 33.65 crore net during the re-run.

Sanam Teri Kasam crosses 50 crores globally!

During its original run, Sanam Teri Kasam earned around 12.60 crore gross in India, while overseas, it earned 3 crore gross. Now, adding the 39.70 crore gross of the re-release edition to it, the total at the worldwide box office stands at 55.30 crore gross. As we can see, the Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer has scored a fifty after a wait of 9 years.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 42.65 crores

India gross- 52.3 crores

Overseas gross- 3 crores

Worldwide gross- 55.30 crores

How far will the film go?

The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam is expected to stay in theatres for at least a week. As of now, only Chhaava is the major Hindi release running in theatres, so there’s some scope for adding a few lakhs to the total. It is expected to wrap up the re-run at around 36-37 crore net at the Indian box office.

