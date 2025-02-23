Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava did the unthinkable on its second Saturday, leaving everyone speechless. The way it performed in the opening week, it was very much clear that the film was going to have a blast at the Indian box office during the second weekend. However, no one ever thought it would surpass the 40 crore mark. Yes, you read that right! The historical magnum opus has truly created history on its day 9. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Biggest 2nd Saturday for Bollywood

The Bollywood magnum opus went crazy on its second Saturday, day 9. Morning shows started with an impressive occupancy of 36%. In the afternoon, it jumped up to 54%. Even in evening shows, the film scored huge, with an occupancy of 62%. Night shows were even more stunning, with around 73-75% occupancy throughout the country.

With such a performance throughout the day, Chhaava destroyed all projections and scored an unbelievable 44.10 crore net on day 9. It’s really insane, as the film scored much higher than its first Saturday, which settled at 39.30 crores. It also created history by registering the biggest second Saturday for Bollywood. It surpassed Stree 2’s 33.80 crores. For the uninitiated, Stree 2 earned this record-breaking score on August 24, 2024. So, Vicky Kaushal’s film toppled it in 181 days.

If we include Hindi-dubbed films from the south, Chhaava is in second place. Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is at the top with a humongous collection of 46.50 crores.

Ready to enter the 300 crore club!

With the second Saturday’s epic numbers, the Vicky Kaushal starrer’s 9-day mind-blowing total of 293.41 crore net at the Indian box office. Today, another monster Sunday is expected, thus making the film’s smashing entry into the 300 crore club. This will be Bollywood’s first 300 crore net grosser in 2025. Also, it’ll be the first Indian film of the year to score a triple century.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Chhaava:

Day 1- 33.10 crores

Day 2- 39.30 crores

Day 3- 49.03 crores

Day 4- 24.10 crores

Day 5- 25.75 crores

Day 6- 32.40 crores

Day 7- 21.60 crores

Day 8- 24.03 crores

Day 9- 44.10 crores

Total- 293.41 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 3 Box Office: Already Ajay Devgn’s Most-Profitable Franchise Delivering 3633% Higher Profit Than Singham Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News