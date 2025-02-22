Ajay Devgn was recently put in a fix when Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 was announced. For the unversed, Devgn’s popular franchise also starring Tabu and Akshaye Khanna in two parts are a remake of the two instalment Malayalam franchise by the same name led by Mohanlal. Meanwhile, the Maidaan superstar is currently booked with projects.

But reports now confirm that Devgn might skip everything and start shooting for the threequel of his crime thriller since it needs to arrive as soon as the Malayalam version arrives to avoid any box office loss, owing to the popularity of South Indian films and their subtitled arrivals on OTT!

So Ajay Devgn has decided to jump on Drishyam 3 as soon as he wraps his current commitments so that the film does not get impacted by the release of Mohanlal’s Malayalam version. In fact, the Hindi version might arrive very close to the Malayalam release.

Ajay Devgn’s Highest-Grossing Franchise!

Interestingly, the Maidaan superstar has only two more franchises to his credit apart from Drishyam – Golmaal and Singham. While Golmaal is already gearing for the fifth part, Singham is done with the threequel! In fact, the Cop Franchise is Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing 3-part franchise!

Check out the budget, lifetime collection and the profit made by the three Singham films at the box office!

Singham (2011): 40 crore | 100 crore | 150%

Singham Returns (2014): 105 crore | 141 crore | 34.29%

Singham Again (2024): 340 crore | 270.60 crore | Nil

Franchise Box Office Collection: 511.60 crore

Franchise Profit: 5.48%

Drishyam 3 Needs To Earn 194 Crore!

In order to become the highest-grossing three-part franchise of Ajay Devgn, Drishyam 3 needs to earn 194.8 crore to beat the total of Singham franchise at the box office!

Drishyam VS Singham Profit!

However, Drishyam is already the most-profitable three-part franchise of Ajay Devgn raking in unbelievable 3633% higher profit than the Singham franhise!

Check out the budget, lifetime collection and the profit made by the two Drishyam instalments at the box office!

Drishyam: 45 crore | 76.16 crore | 69.24%

Drishyam 2: 60 crore | 240.59 crore | 200.73%

Franchise Box Office Collection: 316.75 crore

Total Franchise Profit: 201.67%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

