Dragon Box Office Day 1: Opens 1835% Higher Than Pradeep Ranganathan's Last Opening

Kollywood has welcomed another biggie at the box office with open arms as Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon opens at the box office with 6 crore total on day 1, smashing any records and creating some new milestones for the Kollywood box office 2025.

This is the fifth major Kollywood release this year after Vanangaan, Madha Gaja Raja, Kadhalikka Neramillai, Kudumbasthan, and Vidaamuyarchi. While Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja was a super hit, Kudumbasthan turned a box office.

Dragon Box Office Opening

Dragon, with its 6 crore opening, has surpassed many milestones at the Kollywood box office. Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the comedy-drama is rated 8.4 on IMDb and the official synopsis says, “After a devastating breakup, troubled student Ragavan abandons his studies and enters the dangerous world of financial fraud, pursuing wealth and power while becoming entangled in escalating deception.”

Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Anupama Parmeswaran, here are three major records the Kollywood biggie has surpassed at the box office.

Second Biggest Opening For A Tamil Film In 2025

The film has registered the second biggest opening for a Kollywood film in 2025, and it stands only below Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi which opened at the box office at 27 crore!

Beats Opening Of The Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2025

The most profitable Tamil film of 2025 is Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, which opened at only 3 crore at the box office. Dragon has earned 100% higher than the opening day collection of the most profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Beats Love Today & Its Remake Loveyapa’s Opening

Pradeep Ranganathan made his acting debut with Love Today and his new film has opened 1835% higher than his last opening day. Love Today earned only 31 lakh on its opening day!

In fact, Dragon is almost there to surpass the lifetime collection of Love Today at the box office. The rom-com earned 6.6 crore at the box office. Pradeep Ranganathan’s new film has also surpassed the opening day collection of Loveyapa, which is a remake of Love Today. The Hindi rom-com starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan opened at only 1.25 crore at the box office.

