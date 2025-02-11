The Tamil film industry has finally got the second-awaited hit of the year, and it has not been a very long wait. Kudumbasthan, in 18 days, has earned a total of 20.1 crore at the box office, and the film has churned out some huge profit as well.

Budget & Recovery

The Tamil comedy-drama has been mounted on a budget of a reported 10 crore, and it has churned out 101% profit with a total collection of 20.1 crore. In fact, the film has also earned a hit verdict for itself.

Kudumbasthan has now reached a saturation point and it would not attain the super hit verdict. But it has definitely bought a laurel for Kollywood bringing the second hit film after Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja.

The film is also an achievement for the director Rajeshwar Kalisamy who has made his directorial debut with the comedy drama. Interestingly this is the second successful film for the actor K Manikandan who also delivered a success in 2024 with Lover.

Surpasses Amaran Profit

Kudumbasthan, with a 101% profit, has surpassed the profits registered by Amaran. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the war biopic registered 83.2% profit at the box office. The next aim for Kudumbasthan will be the fourth most profitable Tamil film of 2024 – Garudan, which registered a profit of 117.5%. Kudumbasthan needs to earn a total of 21.75 crore.

Will It Surpass Madha Gaja Raja?

It would be impossible for the Manikandan film to surpass the profit of the first hit Tamil film of 2025. Madha Gaja Raja churned out a profit of 224.67%!

