Tamil film industry in the year 2025 has started on a very good at the box office with Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja turning into a super hit at the box office with its profit roaring high. It has been 22 days and Sankranti release is still churning out numbers at the box office!

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a budget of 15 crore, the comedy-drama has earned 46.78 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 31.78 crore. It registered 211.87% return on investment, surpassing some of the most profitable Tamil films of 2024.

Madha Gaja Raja Box Office Day 22

On the 22nd day, February 2, 3rd Sunday, Madha Gaja Raja earned almost 18 lakh at the box office, a minimal jump from the previous day, which brought 17 lakh. The third weekend registered a collection of 90 lakh.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the action comedy at the box office.

Week 1: 25.2 crore

Week 2: 15.9 crore

Week 3: 4.78 crore

Day 20: 0.55 crore

Day 21: 0.17 crore

Day 22: 0.18 crore

Total: 46.78 crore

Madha Gaja Raja VS Most Profitable Tamil Films Of 2024

Madha Gaja Raja has surpassed the profits made by almost every single Tamil film of 2024 except three. With a 211.87% profit, it aims to surpass the third most profitable Tamil film of 2024. Maharaja churned out a profit of 256.5%, and currently, Madha Gaja Raja needs only 6.7 crore to surpass the profits earned by Vijay Sethupathi‘s film!

Check out the top 10 most profitable Tamil films of 2024.

Lubber Pandhu: 652%

Vaazhai: 482.5%

Maharaja: 256.5%

Garudan: 117.5%

Amaran: 83.23%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2025 (January): South Indian Films Take Bumper Year Opening With 3 Super Hits & 185% Higher Earnings Than Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News