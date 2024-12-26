Finally, it’s curtains down for Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran. The film, backed by strong performances, direction, and screenplay, has closed its theatrical run and has managed to pull off an impressive total. Surprisingly, even after its OTT premiere, the film stayed in theatres for more than a couple of weeks. This clearly signifies the biggie’s pull on the big screen, and with such a response, it managed to score above 340 crores at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the Kollywood biographical action thriller was released in theatres on October 31, 2024. Upon its release, the film received positive reviews from critics. At ticket windows, it enjoyed the Diwali holidays and clocked a smashing start. Both in India and overseas, it started its journey on a flying note and further flexed its strong legs.

After staying in theatres for over 50 days, Amaran has finally ended its theatrical run. In India, it did an impressive business of 219.94 crore net. Including taxes, it equals 259.52 crore gross. Apart from favorable word-of-mouth, the film benefited from Suriya’s Kanguva’s rejection. Eventually, it wrapped up its glory by being the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 in India, after The Greatest Of All Time (257.24 crore net).

In overseas, too, Amaran performed brilliantly and closed its run at 82 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film wrapped up at 341.52 crore gross at the worldwide box office, thus emerging as a massive success. With this biggie, Sivakarthikeyan scored his debut 200 crore and 300 crore grosser.

Also, this Kollywood biggie ended its run as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year at the worldwide box office. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time remains the top grosser with 464.54 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 219.94 crores

India gross- 259.52 crores

Overseas gross- 82 crores

Worldwide gross- 341.52 crores

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

