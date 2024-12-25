Director Kalees has arrived with his Christmas treat, Baby John. The action thriller enjoyed decent pre-release hype, especially due to the cameo by Salman Khan. The early estimates for day 1 are out, and it has made it to the top 5 opening days of Varun Dhawan. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Early Trends Day 1

As per the latest update flowing in, Baby John has made box office collections of 13-14 crores on the opening day. Despite mixed reviews, the Christmas festivities pumped footfalls throughout the day. It remained the second choice of the audience after Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which dominated the screens despite being in its third week.

Scores third-highest opening for Varun Dhawan

Baby John was predicted to open in the 13-15 crores range. It has lived upto the expectations, and is now the third-highest opener of Varun Dhawan. Take a look at the top 5:

Kalank – 21.60 crores Judwaa 2 – 16.10 crores Baby John – 13-14 crores (estimates) ABCD 2 – 14.30 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores

It has thrown Dishoom out of the top 5, which earned 11.85 crores on its day 1 at the Indian box office.

Pushpa 2 Storm!

There’s a cut-throat competition at the Hindi box office. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 recently became the highest-grossing film in the Hindi belt in India. It is enjoying a glorious run, and it has piqued massive interest among the cine-goers.

Baby John is being showcased in around 2500-3000 screens. The showcasing would be larger, had Pushpa 2 not been in the scene. But the battle is intense and Allu Arjun starrer took the lead on Christmas. Only time will tell if the tables will turn in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

