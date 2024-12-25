Kichcha Sudeep is returning to the big screens after two long years, and the anticipation is sky-high. Max has arrived in theatres today and the early reviews have been positive. The Kannada action thriller has also concluded advance booking for the opening day on a good note. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Shows positive signs in pre-sales

As of 12 AM, Max has registered advance booking sales of 3 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1. Karnataka is dominating the pre-sales with a contribution of 2.98 crores gross, which is about 99% of the total sum. The remaining figures are from Tamil Nadu.

Around 11.5K tickets have been sold from 920+ shows in total. All in all, the advance booking for the opening day has been good. All eyes are now on the spot bookings throughout the day. Kichcha Sudeep is making a comeback in theatres after 2 long years. His last full-fledged role was in Vikrant Rona (2022). So there’s a lot of curiosity among fans to see what new he is serving on the platter.

Opening Day Prediction

Considering the current trends, Max is predicted to open in the range of 7-9 crores net at the Indian box office. There is decent competition from Pushpa 2, which is also available in Kannada and has created a storm across the nation.

The early reviews have been positive so far, which is sure to attract more audiences to the theatres via spot bookings. That will set the base for a strong opening at the box office.

More about Max

Directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa, Max was released on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas. The supporting cast also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat. Kalaippuli S. Thanu backed V Creations.

