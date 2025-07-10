Like the previous three seasons, Panchayat Season 4 is being widely admired and has become a major success for Amazon Prime Video. The village-set series, often hailed as a modern-day version of Malgudi Days, is loved for its rustic charm, simple storytelling, and relatable characters.

Given the show’s popularity and storytelling potential, now’s the time for the Panchayat universe to expand beyond the current storyline. Here’s a potential spin-off prequel idea that explores an origin story in the same rural setting – a slice of life before the slice!

What The Potential Panchayat Spinoff/Prequel Could Look Like

Have you ever wondered what the village of Phulera was like before the arrival of the current Sachiv (played by Jitendra Kumar)? That very question forms the core idea for a potential Panchayat spinoff-prequel, centered around none other than Pradhan Ji (portrayed by the ever-dependable Raghubir Yadav).

The spinoff-prequel could explore the origin story of Pradhan-Ji and the circumstances that made him the leader and the man we know today. Narrated in an episodic format, it could delve into how he fought and won his first Panchayat election, the early challenges he faced while tackling local issues, and his evolving relationships with the villagers, the previous Secretaries, and his wife Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta).

The spinoff has immense potential to expand the Panchayat universe in a meaningful way. And the finale could lead into the events of Panchayat Season 1, ending just as the new Secretary arrives in Phulera.

Why Panchayat Should Follow The Aspirants Formula

Just look at how beautifully Aspirants, the coming-of-age drama from TVF, has done such a great job of expanding its universe with emotionally layered spinoffs and prequels. Sandeep Bhaiya gave us a closer look at a fan favourite character (played by Sunny Hinduja), while SK Sir Ki Class delved deeper into the life of SK Sir (Abhilash Thapliyal). The more recent prequel Guri-Dhairya Ki Love Story tells a feel-good, heartwarming tale of the relationship between the titular characters. In a similar way, Panchayat can take a page from Aspirants and give fans more of what they love.

What’s Panchayat All About

The show follows an engineering graduate, Abhishek Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar), who reluctantly accepts the post of Secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. How he deals with the village’s everyday problems while studying for an MBA entrance exam forms the basic plot.

The Secretary gradually forms a bond with the village’s Pradhan-Pati (played by Raghubir Yadav), his loyal assistant Vikas (played by Chandan Roy), the Up-Pradhan Prahlad (played by Faisal Malik), the actual Pradhan Manju Devi (Neena Gupta), and Manju Devi’s daughter and his romantic interest Rinki (Sanvikaa). The fourth season focuses on the Panchayat elections and the fierce political rivalry between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan’s camps.

Panchayat Season 4 Trailer

