The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victoria being comforted by someone from her past and that turned out to be Nate as expected. Mariah and Tessa pondered over their future and wondered if their separation should be permanent. Danny prepared for a big decision.

He is all set to propose to Christina, and wants it to be perfect. How exactly will this go? Here’s what fans can expect from the July 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around the residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 9, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Jack giving Billy an ultimatum. He has been the most supportive elder brother to Billy over the last few weeks and even invested in Abbott Communications to ensure Billy gets the perfect new beginning. But now he has found out that Billy is still after Chancellor.

That’s not the best information for him, as he thought Billy had put this far behind him and was later focused on Abbott Communications instead. What Jack doesn’t know is that Billy promised Sally that if he gets his way into the Chancellor as he wants to, he’ll hand over Abbott Communications to Sally.

She can take control while he remains busy at Chancellor. That’s his plan, but it doesn’t seem likely because even if Cane takes control from Nikki, he won’t consider giving it over to Billy. His first and most important priority is and always will be Lily, who refuses to have any sort of relationship with him.

What ultimatum will Jack give Billy? Will he ask him to stop obsessing over Chancellor once and for all? On the other hand, Nick and Sharon team up to help Phyllis. The latter has been buttering and trying to convince Cane to give her a chance to prove her loyalty and be a part of his business team.

She wants to be a part of his empire, and Cane has given her a chance, but for that, she will have to betray those close to her. Nick is unsure about Cane and warns Phyllis to not trust him and his intentions. But it’s no secret that Phyllis is too stubborn. Is that why Nick and Sharon are teaming up?

Have they decided to join hands to help her out of this mess? What will the two do to give Phyllis an upper hand? Are they set to pretend? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more!

