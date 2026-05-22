The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki putting their differences aside to help Nick amidst his addiction and need for revenge against Matt. Meanwhile, Lily and Holden arrived in New York to support Malcolm. And lastly, Jack had a change of heart about Patty.

The drama, the doubts, the questions, the plotting, the romance, the worry, and more are about to explode in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 22, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 22, 2026

The final episode of the week features Nikki standing her ground. She was already suspicious that Victor was the one who brought Patty back and caused the yacht mess. But now Jaack confirmed the same to her, and she is furious at her husband. She cannot believe Victor set that up.

Nikki was only just deciding about whether she should reconcile with Victor, and now she has just learned about this bombshell. It seems the reunion will have to wait longer because Nikki is standing her ground, frustrated and disgusted by Victor crossing these lines.

What will this lead to? On the other hand, Holden’s and Claire’s trip takes an unexpected turn. They are in New York City, while Holden tries to be there for his father, Malcolm. And every time they are alone, their romance keeps blooming further. Despite their tries, they keep coming back to each other.

What unexpected turns are about to happen to them this time? And then lastly, Jack makes a bad decision. The last few weeks have been hard for him already, with the whole Patty mess ruining his marriage with Diane. And now his attempts to get his revenge may get ruined by his bad decisions.

What mess is he about to create because of his recklessness and foolish choices? It seems he hasn’t learned to bite off more than he can chew. Is Kyle going to confront his father again? Is this decision going to ruin any chance he had of getting back with Diane? Stay tuned to know.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: The Modern Family Cast Then Vs Now: Ty Burrell, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen & Where Are They Now In 2026?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News