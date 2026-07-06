Scary Movie 6 Worldwide Box Office: Beats Scary Movie 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Scary Movie 6 is still earning solid numbers at the box office amid the pressure. It has its own goals to achieve, and this weekend, the 6th film has emerged as the all-time 2nd-highest-grossing film in the Scary Movie franchise. It is now only under the original film’s global haul. Can it rise to the top spot by beating the OG movie? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

Paramount’s movie collected a decent $1.1 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the North American box office. It saw a steep drop of 62.5% from last weekend after losing 846 theaters on Friday. The movie remains outside the top 5 even this weekend, at #9. After nine weekends, the movie’s domestic total is $106.3 million.

At the overseas box office, Scary Movie 6 has a better hold. According to a box office analyst, Luiz Fernando’s X post, the Paramount release collected a strong $4 million on its 5th weekend at the international box office. It dropped by 20% from last weekend, taking the overseas total to $117.8 million cume across 53 markets. Altogether, the worldwide box office for the Scary Movie franchise is $224.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $106.5 million

International – $117.8 million

Worldwide – $224.1 million

Becomes Scary Movie franchise’s 2nd highest-grossing entry ever worldwide

The latest Scary Movie installment has surpassed the global haul of Scary Movie 3 to become the all-time second-highest-grossing entry in the franchise. Scary Movie 3 collected $220.7 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. With a $224.1 million global total, the 6th film has surpassed Scary Movie 3 as the new all-time 3rd-highest-grossing entry in the franchise.

Check out the Scary Movie entries at the worldwide box office

Scary Movie — $278.0 million Scary Movie 6 — $224.1 million Scary Movie 3 — $220.7 million Scary Movie 4 — $178.3 million Scary Movie 2 — $141.2 million Scary Movie 5 — $78.4 million

According to reports, Scary Movie 6 is tracking to earn around $235 million in its global run. Therefore, the film will not surpass the $278 million global haul to become the franchise’s top grosser. Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

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