Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Project Hail Mary (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Toy Story 5 has already broken into this year’s top 3 grossers at the North American box office. It has beaten this year’s most beloved sci-fi movie, Project Hail Mary, at the domestic box office. It is also expected to beat Michael’s domestic haul, and if things go well, it could also beat The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from the $350 million mark at the North American box office

The Pixar sequel collected an outstanding $13.7 million on its 3rd Friday at the North American box office. It collected the 3rd-biggest Friday of all time for animated films at the North American box office. It is only behind Inside Out 2’s $17.1 million and The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $14.2 million 3rd Friday grosses. The animation dropped just 36.1% from last Friday despite losing 450 theaters on Thursday.

Beats Project Hail Mary as 2026’s 3rd highest-grosser in North America

Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling and based on Andy Weir’s novel, became a commercial and critical success. It collected $344.05 million at the North American box office and is still available in a select few locations. According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 has surpassed the domestic haul of Project Hail Mary on its third Friday, and with that, it has become the third-highest-grossing movie of 2026 at the North American box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing movies of the year in North America

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $429.8 million

2. Michael – $370.8 million

3. Toy Story 5 – $349.0 million

4. Project Hail Mary – $344.0 million

5. Obsession – $242.2 million

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $34 million and $37 million in its 3rd three-day weekend at the box office in North America. Therefore, it would beat Michael this weekend to become the 2nd-highest-grossing film of the year domestically. It has hit the $636.8 million cume at the worldwide box office. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $349.0 million

International – $287.8 million

Worldwide – $636.8 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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