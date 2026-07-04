Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Inches Away From Surpassing Minions ( Photo Credit – Disney-Pixar )



Toy Story 5 completes another week successfully at the North American box office. It might have lost the #1 rank to Minions & Monsters, but it is still unstoppable. The Pixar animation is inches away from beating the domestic haul of the first Minions movie. It would also achieve a significant feat by surpassing the Illumination creation. The animation is also beating another Hollywood blockbuster this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to the $350 million milestone at the North American box office

The Pixar animated film is enjoying a holiday boost at the box office in North America. It collected a solid $8.5 million on its second Thursday at the domestic box office. It dropped by 32.5% from last Thursday at the North American box office. The Pixar movie recorded the 8th-biggest 2nd Thursday at the box office in North America, once again outperforming Toy Story 4. It hits $335.2 million cume in North America.

Inches away from surpassing Minions at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo, Toy Story 5 is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of Minions, the first film in the Minions film series, a sub-franchise of the Despicable Me series. For the record, Minions collected $336.04 million at the domestic box office. It is also the #89 highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office.

Toy Story 5 is less than $2 million away from surpassing Minions as the new #89 highest-grossing movie ever domestically. Before that, the Pixar animation will also beat Joker‘s domestic haul to break into the all-time top 90 domestic grossers. Joker collected $335.5 million at the domestic box office. The 5th Toy Story movie is tracking to earn between $470 million and $500 million in its domestic lifetime.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 has crossed the $600 million milestone worldwide, and by this weekend, it will break into the top 3 grossers of the year. The animation’s global total stands at $623.1 million. Toy Story 5 was released on June 19.

Box office summary

Domestic – $335.3 million

International – $287.8 million

Worldwide – $623.1 million

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