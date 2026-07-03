Disclosure Day North America Box Office (Photo Credit: Instagram)

From E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Jurassic Park, to War of the Worlds and Ready Player One, Steven Spielberg has delivered multiple sci-fi hits in the past. So, naturally, industry observers were eager to see how his latest directorial venture, the alien-themed movie Disclosure Day, would perform at the box office. After hitting the big screen on June 12, 2026, the Emily Blunt starrer is on the verge of completing three weeks in U.S. theaters. The film received positive reviews from critics and earned $44.5 million across 3,824 North American theaters.

On its third Wednesday (July 1), Disclosure Day added another $1.1 million, a 32.2% drop from the previous Wednesday. In comparison, Steven Spielberg’s 2018 sci-fi hit Ready Player One recorded a 46.5% drop, and Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar witnessed a 40.8% drop on their third Wednesdays, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando.

Closing In On A Major Milestone In North America

The latest boost has taken Disclosure Day’s cumulative domestic total to $98 million. It is now inches away from achieving its first important milestone in North America: hitting the $100 million mark. At the time of writing, the film needs to earn just around $2 million more to reach the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, a target it is expected to hit very soon.

Disclosure Day – Box Office Summary

North America: $98 million

$98 million International: $100.7 million

$100.7 million Worldwide: $198.7 million

On Track To Surpass The $200 Million Worldwide Mark

In addition to getting closer to the $100 million mark domestically, Disclosure Day has also surpassed $100 million in overseas markets. Combined with its $100.7 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total has now reached $198.7 million. So, to reach the $200 million mark, it needs to add just another $1.3 million to its global tally.

How Far From Break-Even?

Since Disclosure Day is reportedly made on a $115 million budget, it would need to earn an estimated $287.5 million worldwide to break even theatrically, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current worldwide haul of $198.7 million, it needs to earn an additional $88.8 million globally to reach its break-even point.

Whether or not Disclosure Day can achieve this break-even threshold will depend on its weekday and weekend holds over the next 4-5 weeks. The film’s final box office verdict will be clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Disclosure Day All About?

While the story is largely under wraps, the film reportedly follows a small-town meteorologist (played by Emily Blunt) whose ordinary life is turned upside down after clear evidence of extraterrestrial life is discovered. As panic and uncertainty spread, humanity is forced to confront the unsettling truth that it is not alone. The film also features Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, and Colman Domingo.

Disclosure Day Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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