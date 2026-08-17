Mohanlal Cameos: Why His Few Minutes On Screen Often Become The Biggest Talking Point (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Even after four decades in the film industry, Malayalam movie star Mohanlal is a force at the box office. His fan following has grown over the years, and his fans have remained faithful. From kids to elderly people, the actor commands a huge fan base across age groups. Even today, the mention of a Mohanlal film brings in excitement among audiences. He is also the actor with the most 100-crore films to his credit in Malayalam cinema.

The most recent example of his star power was the trailer for Khalifa. While the film has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, it also features Mohanlal in a cameo. While the news had been around for a while, the trailer confirmed it. The trailer does not show Mohanlal, but just a glimpse. We do see his hand in the trailer, which has generated a lot of excitement for the film. More recently, he made a cameo in his daughter Vismaya’s debut film, Thudakkam, which drove the film’s initial box office numbers.

Ahead of Khalifa, we take a look at few past films where Mohanlal’s cameo became a major talking point:

Kayamkulam Kochunni (2018)

This is one of the strongest examples of the lot. In the period drama starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, Mohanlal played Ithikkara Pakki in an extended cameo. His appearance became one of the film’s biggest promotional talking points.

Director Rosshan Andrrews had said the glimpse of Mohanlal helped the film go viral and significantly changed its opening-day numbers. In fact, to date, it is Nivin Pauly’s biggest opening, with a worldwide gross of 9.3 crore.

Jailer (2023)

Mohanlal appeared as Mathew alongside Rajinikanth. His cameo generated enormous pre-release and theatrical buzz, particularly in Kerala, making the film a massive hit in the state. The superstar’s cameo is a good example of a regional superstar adding another market to a pan-Indian film.

Summer in Bethlehem (1998)

Mohanlal makes an appearance in the climax of the film and plays an intense role in an otherwise jovial film. His character became a major talking point, driving his massive fan base to theaters.

Manu Uncle (1988)

Mohanlal made a cameo in the Mammootty-led film. Even with his limited screen time, his charisma enhanced the film’s appeal. The film was a superhit, and his appearance remains one of its many memorable elements.

Aadhi (2018)

Mohanlal appeared as himself in the Pranav Mohanlal-starrer. The film was a major success, and his appearance added star value to Pranav’s debut. It was also the biggest opening for a debutant in 2018.

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