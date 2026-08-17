Onam Box Office Clash 2026: Can Prithviraj and Nivin Pauly Avoid a Hattrick of Flops? (Photo Credit – Facebook)

The Onam 2026 box office clash is just days away! After Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game dropped out of the race at the box office, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit remain. While Khalifa will be released in theatres on August 20, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit hits theatres on August 21. While Khalifa will enjoy a solo opening day, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will have competition from Khalifa.

High Stakes For Prithviraj And Nivin Pauly

Both leading men in Malayalam cinema could do with a big box-office hit. Both actors’ previous two films tanked at the box office. While Nivin faced failure in Baby Girl and Prathichaya, Prithviraj had Vilayath Buddha and I, Nobody, which tanked at the box office. Nivin’s last hit was Sarvam Maya, released in theaters in December 2025, while Prithviraj’s last hit was L2: Empuraan, in which he played the second lead and also directed it. Now, all eyes are on the Onam releases for both actors to redeem their box office status and avoid a hat-trick of flops.

Can Both Films Succeed?

With I’m Game postponed, Khalifa and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit have more screens to themselves and have higher potential to succeed. Both actors have massive followings, and the two films are in completely different genres. This gives the films more space to co-exist despite the clash. With the trailers for both films receiving positive reactions from audiences, they are likely to have a strong start at the box office.

Khalifa has already started its advance booking across the globe. In Kerala, the film surpassed 1 crore in gross on Day 1 in just 8 hours after bookings opened. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is yet to open its advance booking. The film might be a favorite among the family audience for its feel-good romantic genre. The film also stars Mamitha Baiju, who is currently in great form at the box office following the release of Jana Nayagan and Vishwanath & Sons.

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