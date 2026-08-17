Khalifa Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Surpasses 1 Crore In Kerala in Less Than 12 Hours (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Khalifa. The film directed by Vysakh is one of the two big released schedule for Onam this year. The film will clash at the box office with Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. The advance booking for Khalifa opened on Sunday night, hours before its trailer was unveiled.

Khalifa Day 1 Advance Booking

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s film has headed for a great start at the box office. The film’s advance booking saw a great response. According to trade analyst AB George, the film has surpassed 1 crore gross in Kerala alone in just 8 hours since its advance booking was opened. There are 2 more days until the film’s release. With this, Prithviraj is looking at one of the biggest openings of his career.

The advance booking opened hours before Khalifa’s trailer was unveiled online. The trailer was well received by movie buffs and further boosted advance collections.

How Much Does Khalifa Need To Become Prithviraj’s Biggest Opening?

The upcoming Malayalam film has all the right kind of buzz, and the makers also seem confident about the film. Prithviraj’s biggest Malayalam film opener in a solo lead role is Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life. The 2024 film, based on a real-life story, earned 7.6 crore net in India against 3520 shows. For Vysakh’s directorial to become Prithviraj’s biggest-opening Malayalam film, it needs to surpass 7.6 crore on the opening day. If the film maintains momentum with its advance booking collection, it can easily surpass the milestone.

Earlier, Khalifa was set to clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game on the same day. However, last week, the makers of I’m Game postponed the film’s release to September. With Khalifa getting a solo opening day at the box office, it is likely to make a mark.

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