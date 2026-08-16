Unmadham Box Office (Closing Collection): Another Flop In 2026 For Kunchacko Boban (Photo Credit: Instagram)

2026 is proving not to be actor Kunchacko Boban’s year. His second solo lead Malayalam film has also ended on a disappointing note at the box office. Despite being made on a small budget, his recently released Unmadham could not recover its costs. The film, backed by Panorama Studios, is a psychological thriller where Boban plays a police officer. However, the film failed to impress the audience.

Kunchacko Boban’s film wrapped up its theatrical run in just two weeks. The film lost screens to Vismaya Mohanlal’s Thudakkam and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC, which is having a record-breaking time at the Kerala box office. Check out the detailed box office report of the latest Malayalam film!

How Much Did Unmadham Earn At The Worldwide Box Office?

Unmadham opened at the box office with a collection of 0.7 crore. However, the film did not see any growth going forward after receiving mixed reviews from audiences. It wrapped its opening week with a total of 3.43 crore. After a week, it faced competition from Mohanlal’s daughter’s debut, Thudakkam. Not only did Unmadhama lose screens, but also due to a lack of interest. In the second week, the film collected less than 50 lakh at the box office. As per the final update, the film earned a net of 3.83 crore at the Indian box office, which equals 4.52 crore gross. Meanwhile, overseas, it had no collections, bringing the worldwide total to 4.52 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 3.83 crore

India gross – 4.52 crore

Overseas gross – 0

Worldwide gross – 4.52 crore

Kunchacko Boban’s Second Solo Flop of 2026

Unmadham was reportedly made on an estimated budget of 3-6 crore. However, there are no details about the film’s exact budget. With just 3.83 crore in two weeks and getting outright rejected by the audience, this marks the second failure for this actor this year. His last solo film of the year was Oru Durooha Saahacharyathil. The film’s net collection stood at 1.86 crore, making it a box-office flop.

More about the film

Unmadham is directed by Kiran Das. It also stars Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Sabumon, Sudheesh, Arun Cherukavil, and Shaju Sreedhar in key roles. The film was theatrically released on July 31.

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