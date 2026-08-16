Lenin Box Office (Closing Collection): Akhil Akkineni’s Film Secures Average Verdict (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lenin, starring Akhil Akkineni, marks the actor’s comeback after a three-year hiatus. The actor, who began his career a decade ago, has been struggling to hit. And Lenin gave him the box-office boost he had been looking for. The film has now hit ZEE5 and wrapped its theatrical run. Lenin presents Akhil in a mass avatar, connecting with the audience. The film completed nearly 40 days in theaters, and here’s a detailed box office report.

How Much Did Lenin Earn At The Worldwide Box Office?

Akhil Akkineni’s film collected 7.15 crore net on its opening day, which was the actor’s biggest opening day of his career. The film saw growth over the first weekend, with collections of nearly 10 crore each day. The film then saw a nearly 50% drop from its first Monday and saw a steady decline in the following days. From day 12 onwards, the daily collection dropped below 1 crore. As per the final update, the film earned a net of 49.31 crore at the Indian box office, which equals 58.19 crore gross. Meanwhile, overseas, it grossed 10.75 crore, bringing the worldwide total to 68.94 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 49.31 crore

India gross – 58.19 crore

Overseas gross – 10.75 crore

Worldwide gross – 68.94 crore

Lenin Scores 7th Highest Tollywood Film Of 2026

The film has ended its theatrical run as the 7th highest-grossing film of the year in India so far. Lenin trails Anaganaga Oka Raju, which earned 53.9 crore in India during its theatrical run.

Here are the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 at the Indian box office:

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu: 218.47 crore Peddi: 244.27 crore The Raja Saab: 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram: 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 53.9 crore Lenin: 49.31 crore Chennai Love Story: 38.31 crore* Dacoit: 36.7 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 26.27 crore

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

Lenin Secures Average Verdict

The Akhil Akkineni starrer was made on a budget of 50 crore. While the film crossed the mark with worldwide gross, its India net collection could not hit half-century. The film came very close to getting the 50 crore mark but fell short by 69 lakhs. The film, therefore, secured an average box-office verdict.

Lenin Closing Box Office Summary:

Budget- 50 crore

India net collection- 49.31 crore

Deficit: 0.69 crore

Deficit %: 1.38 %

Verdict- Average

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin has proven to be the perfect comeback vehicle for Akhil Akkineni. While it did not secure a clean hit verdict, the film has done wonders for the lead actor. In his decade-long career, this is his most successful film and ran in theaters for over a month.

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