Box Office: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Takes MCU’s Spider-Man Films Past 800 Crore In India (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as a mega blockbuster at the Indian box office, and despite the new releases running alongside with more shows, it is refusing to show any sign of exhaustion. In fact, the fantastic jump on the third Saturday has kept the chances alive to enter the 500 crore club in net collections. Before it makes history by scoring 500 crore, the film has helped the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to go past the 800 crore mark with just four Spider-Man movies.

MCU’s Spider-Man films continue their strong box office growth in India

For those who don’t know, Marvel kick-started the Spider-Man movie series under the MCU in 2017. It all started with Spider-Man: Homecoming. Back in the day, it emerged as a success story, scoring 58 crore net. Post-Homecoming, the popularity of Tom Holland-led Spidey kept growing, and the fan base surged due to the MCU brand. The second film, Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), also did well by earning 85.7 crore net.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in 2021, after the second wave of COVID-19. It exceeded expectations at the Indian box office by earning a solid 212 crore. After such success and due to additional factors, the hype for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went sky-high, helping it become a blockbuster. Still running in theaters, the film has amassed 461.83 crore net in 17 days.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day helps the MCU’s Spider-Man films cross the 800 crore mark

Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the cumulative total of the MCU’s Spider-Man films stood at 355.7 crore net. Including Brand New Day’s staggering 461.83 crore, the total has crossed the 800 crore milestone, standing at a huge 817.53 crore net at the Indian box office. If calculated, Brand New Day alone accounts for 56.49% of the total collection.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of MCU’s Spider-Man movies (net):

Spider-Man: Homecoming – 58 crore Spider-Man: Far From Home – 85.7 crore Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day – 461.83 crore

Total – 817.53 crore

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