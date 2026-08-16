Primetime North America Box Office: Robert Pattinson Starrer Eyes A Spot Among September’s Biggest Debuts! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Primetime is releasing in September, which isn’t far away. Many blockbuster hits have been released in September, including Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and The Conjuring: Last Rites in North America. They have secured strong box-office rankings in North America among all-time September releases. Therefore, all eyes are now on this Robert Pattinson starrer and whether it can score one of the biggest opening weekends among September releases at the box office in North America. Scroll below to find out the target it needs to achieve to break into the all-time top 10 biggest debuts among September releases.

September, anyway, is a slower box office period with schools reopening. However, it can still be beneficial due to lower competition, strong performance from horror and thriller titles, and greater potential for long theatrical runs. Sometimes a film released this month can also stand out more easily than one coming out amid a crowded summer season.

How much will Primetime need to break into the top 10 biggest September debuts of all time?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s list of all-time September debuts, It has been at #1 since 2017. It collected $123.4 million in its opening weekend to achieve that crown. At #10 is another horror flick, Insidious: Chapter 2, with a $40.27 million debut weekend collection. Hence, to break into the all-time top 10 biggest opening weekends among September releases, Primetime must earn more than Insidious: Chapter Two. To break into the top 5, the Robert Pattinson starrer must surpass Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ $75.4 million debut gross.

Check out the top 10 biggest opening weekends of all time among September releases

It — $123.4 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice — $111.0 million It: Chapter Two — $91.1 million The Conjuring: Last Rites — $84.0 million Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — $75.4 million Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle — $70.6 million The Nun — $53.8 million Hotel Transylvania 2 — $48.5 million Hotel Transylvania — $42.5 million Insidious: Chapter 2 — $40.3 million

More about Primetime

The film follows a television host in 2006 who sets out to make history with a groundbreaking predator-sting investigation show, inspired by the real-life phenomenon. Robert Pattinson stars as a fictionalized version of Chris Hansen in A24’s comic psychological thriller. Primetime will be released on September 25.

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