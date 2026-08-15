The Odyssey North America Box Office: Christopher Nolan Beats Frozen 2’s Domestic Haul ( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures )

Frozen 2 is one of the biggest Disney animations ever, and the R-rated epic The Odyssey has already surpassed its box office total in North America to move closer to the all-time top 25 grossers. It is still quite far from the film’s total at the worldwide box office, but Christopher Nolan’s epic has conquered this family movie at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Odyssey at the box office in North America

The mythological epic has once again posted solid numbers on its 4th Thursday at the North American box office. It collected an impressive $4.4 million on this Thursday, recording the biggest 4th Thursday ever for R-rated films, beating Obsession’s $3.9 million. It is also one of the biggest 4th Thursdays of all time at the box office in North America. Despite losing 258 screens in North America, the film dropped by only 38.9% from last weekend and has now hit the $481.5 million domestic cume.

The Odyssey surpasses the domestic haul of Frozen II as the all-time 26th highest-grosser

According to the all-time top domestic grossers list on Box Office Mojo, The Odyssey has surpassed the lifetime total of Disney‘s Frozen II. For the unversed, Frozen II collected $477.4 million at the box office in North America over its lifetime. The Odyssey has beaten that total in less than a month and has become the #26 all-time highest-grossing film domestically.

This weekend, it will also beat the domestic hauls of Finding Dory [$486.3 million] and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace [$487.6 million]. It will also cross the $500 million milestone at the domestic box office as well this weekend. The film is expected to earn between $580 million and $600 million in its domestic run.

The Odyssey, released on July 17, has already made over $1.17 billion worldwide.

Box office summary of The Odyssey

Domestic – $481.5 million

International – $695.3 million

Worldwide – $1.17 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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