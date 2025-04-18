Together, these chilly queens raked in over billions globally, proving that audiences really can’t let it go. From Elsa’s power ballads to Anna’s chaotic optimism and Olaf’s existential snowman wisdom, the Frozen franchise became more than just a movie, it became a cultural snowstorm.

Kids couldn’t stop singing, adults secretly loved it, and Disney laughed all the way to the icy bank. Forget sequels flopping, Frozen II snowballed into an even bigger success than the original, which is as rare as warm hugs in Arendelle. Whether it’s the animation glow-up, the catchy tunes, or just Elsa casually rewriting weather systems, this frosty franchise sits high on the animated throne. So grab your cocoa and let’s deep-dive into the magic (and money) behind Disney’s most successful animated duo ever.

How Much Frozen Made At Box Office?

Before there was Frozen Fever and confusing glacier visions, there was the original Frozen, a film that hit theaters in 2013, sang one song (Let It Go), and casually took over the world. What started as a simple sisterly tale with an accidental eternal winter turned into a cultural blizzard no one saw coming. And the box office? Let’s just say it snowballed fast.

Frozen made a jaw-dropping $1.28 billion worldwide, (Box Office Mojo), officially crowning itself the highest-grossing animated movie ever at the time. Domestically, it brought in $400.9 million (30.7%) while international fans doubled down with $905.4 million (69.3%), because clearly, Elsa’s magic had no passport restrictions.

The wildest part? It wasn’t even hyped like a typical Disney juggernaut. No talking lions, no princess marketing overdose, just a late-November release, an unpredictable ice queen, a hilariously naive snowman, and one anthem that haunted parents for years. Despite being a loose adaptation of The Snow Queen, it reshaped Disney animation and built a legacy stronger than Olaf’s love for summer.

So yes, Frozen didn’t just break the ice, it shattered every animated box office record and proved that a little sibling drama and a lot of vocal range can go a very, very long way.

How Frozen 2 Beat First OG Movie?

Let’s be honest, Frozen 2 was the messier, lore-packed sequel no one fully understood (including its creators), but somehow, it still crushed the original at the box office. How? Timing, hype, and a nationwide release strategy that didn’t leave audiences out in the cold.

The original Frozen (2013) earned a blizzard-sized $1.306 billion globally, $400.9 million domestic and $905.4 million international. But it started slow, thanks to Disney’s odd decision to release it limited before going wide. Classic underdog move. Meanwhile, Frozen 2 (2019) came in hot with an immediate wide release, raking in a record-setting $130.3 million opening weekend and eventually collecting $1.454 billion worldwide, $477.3 million domestic and $976.3 million from the rest of the globe. (Box Office Mojo).

So while the first movie built its empire from scratch, Frozen 2 rode in like royalty with six years of hype, kids who grew up singing Let It Go, and a marketing campaign bigger than Elsa’s ice palace. Never mind that the sequel got tangled in magical forests, identity crises, and abstract glacier therapy, people showed up anyway.

Frozen 2 may not have been better, but it had momentum, better rollout planning, and a global audience ready to thaw their wallets. Sometimes, being the second child really does come with perks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Bennifer Fiasco Continues As Jennifer Lopez Wants To Change Her Last Name Amid Divorce With Ben Affleck

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News