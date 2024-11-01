In 2013, Disney’s beloved animated movie, Frozen, quickly became a global sensation and captivated audiences with a modern take on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen. The movie’s success paved the way for a sequel, Frozen 2, released in 2019. Despite Frozen 2’s mixed reviews, the box office success made it possible for the franchise to bring a third chapter, and fans eagerly await the continuing story of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven. Although Frozen 2 lacks a traditional villain, offering spiritual clarity for Arendelle and Northuldra, its introspective theme, Into the Unknown, sets the stage for new possibilities in Frozen 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about Frozen 3.

Frozen 3 Release Date

Initially, the movie was planned for a 2026 release, but Disney has confirmed that Frozen 3 will be released on November 24, 2027.

Frozen 3 Cast

The details are kept under wraps since the project’s release date is far off. Nevertheless, significant players from Frozen 2 are expected to return in Frozen 3, including Idina Menzel as Elsa, which she has confirmed. In addition, Kristen Bell will also return as Anna. Others include Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff, Franck Welker as Sven, and Josh Gad as Olaf.

When Menzel confirmed her return as Elsa in Frozen 3, she revealed in an interview with Billboard, “I don’t know a lot. Honestly, they teased it to us, and I have no idea. They don’t show you a script. They don’t show you anything. All I know is, yeah, we will make one, and that’s it. So, I’m cool. I will be able to pay my bills.”

Frozen 3 Plot

The storyline of Frozen 3 will likely pick up where Frozen 2 left off, though it’s still under wraps. Unlike the first Frozen, the sequel doesn’t have a clear villain. Instead, the movie focuses on Elsa’s journey to discover the origin of her powers and Arendelle’s hidden history while continuing to reference Prince Hans. With Anna now ruling Arendelle as queen and Elsa guarding the Enchanted Forest, a new villain could disrupt the balance between the two lands. Moreover, the 2024 D23 event art revealed a shadowy, Viking-like figure lurking behind the sisters, possibly hinting at a new antagonist.

Frozen and Frozen 2 are streaming on Disney+.

Follow Koimoi for more such Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Was Daryl’s Survival in The Walking Dead Always Meant to Change the Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News