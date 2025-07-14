South Korean actress Kang Seo Ha, aka Kang Ye Won, passed away at the age of 31 after battling with cancer for quite some time. The confirmations about the actress’ demise were received after a post on Instagram from an alleged close relative went viral. The news was later confirmed by Star News Korea on July 14.

A look at Kang Seo Ha’s acting career

Kang Seo Ha first came into the spotlight in 2012 after appearing in the music video for Brave Guys’ “Growing Distant”. Since her acting debut in 2014, Kang Seo Ha has appeared in supporting roles in dramas like Seonam Girls’ High School Detectives, Assembly, First Love Again, Through the Waves, The Flower in Prison, and Heart Surgeons. Kang Seo Ha was yet to land a lead role in her decade-long career; however, her supporting roles were memorable nonetheless.

According to MyDramalist, her last known role was in the drama Nobody Knows, where she played a supporting role as a member of the Seoul Police Department. She was reported to play a role in the upcoming project In the Net (aka Mangnaein), alongside Kim Seon Ho and Park Gyu Young.

All you need to know about actress Kang Seo Ha’s final journey

Kang Seo Ha’s funeral will take place at Room 8 of the Catholic University of Korea’s St. Mary’s Hospital funeral home, followed by a funeral procession on July 16 at 7:40 a.m. She will be laid to rest at her family burial site in Haman, Gyeongnam Province.

In the Instagram post, the user, presumably a female sibling, shared a video of a short reel featuring photos of the late actress and a heartfelt caption that read, “I still can’t believe it, unnie (Korean women refer to their elder sisters as Unnie). Even when you were enduring immense pain, you worried about me and others around you. Even though you couldn’t eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us too soon. Even when you endured everything with painkillers, you expressed your gratitude that it wasn’t worse, and I felt truly ashamed. Come back as my sister again, and I will be good to you. I will take care of everyone, so don’t worry. Live a happy life with grandfather, in a house by the sea that you wanted. My dear sister, you went through so much. Thank you for being my family, for being my sister. I miss you a lot already! I love you!”

