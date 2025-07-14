Back in 2022, rumors of BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie dating started to surface everywhere. These speculations stemmed from a leaked footage of the alleged couple in which they could be seen together at a vacation or in V’s apartment. These photos were shared by a user named Gurumiharibo. While many slammed the account, saying it had been photoshopped, others believed that there was some truth in it.

However, solid evidence came in when the duo was allegedly spotted walking together while holding hands on the streets of Paris. It was rumored as a supposed date. The evidence was further proved by showing what they were wearing that day. The leaker of the then footage now faced a backlash over a comment he made recently. Scroll ahead and find out.

Why Did BTS V’s Fans Express Anger At The Paris Photographer?

The incident took place in 2023, when a Paris photographer named Amar Taoualit claimed that BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were dating. To prove his claim, he even shared photos and videos of them allegedly walking together in Paris. He further shared his experience shooting the alleged couple in a few podcasts and stated that he didn’t expect to see the idols there. He was just following them around, taking pictures like he usually does of other stars. He had even confirmed that they were indeed Jennie and V.

This had left many fans in shock. While a lot of them were happy to know about the idols’ dating phase, others lashed out at the photographer for taking pictures of them. Now, the photographer has again got entangled in a situation. BTS’ V was recently spotted in Paris, as he was there for the Fashion Week event being an ambassador of Celine. And celebs often face paparazzi moments as they get documented every now and then.

Taoualit also shared a video of V, where a netizen commented to catch him with Jennie again, and to that, the Paris paparazzo replied, “We will try again next time.” As soon as the video went viral, the comment also gained massive attention from the K-netizens. Many people slammed the photographer over his admission to stalking the K-pop idol. One such fan wrote, “God, HYBE needs to do something about this.” Another one stated on X (previously known as Twitter), “Free Taehyung from these incels and shippers, it’s so scary how these paparazzi are purposely following him around to get pictures.”

Well, what are your thoughts?

