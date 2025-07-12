One of the most popular South Korean girl bands, BLACKPINK, is back in all their glory. As a group, they have not only organized a world tour for their fans, but have also dropped a new music video called JUMP. They held their first shows at the Goyang Stadium during the world tour, DEADLINE, and mesmerized their fans with their performances. During the show, they released their comeback song, JUMP, and left everyone shocked.

They dropped a song as a band after almost 1000 days. On July 11, 2025, they released a music video of the song, and the visuals and choreography were quite different from what they had served so far in the previous years. Many fans loved the song, but a lot of them thought that the video was a bit rushed, and it was quite evident that the director of the band had changed. It met with a lot of criticism. Scroll ahead to find out about it.

How Netizens Have Been Reacting To JUMP?

As soon as JUMP’s music video was released, netizens took social media platforms like Reddit and X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and expressed their opinions and frustration about the choreography and visuals. Many called the director out for using cheap CGI that looks almost like AI. Others stated it was awkward and weird. One such X user wrote, “Why does this look so weird?” Another one asked, “What was the budget?” While one of the netizens commented, “I can’t believe that they are using video generative AI on this video. I mean, isn’t YG Entertainment a rich company? Where did the funds they got from BP and other groups go? Is YG really that poor?”

Why does this look so weird? — Moggleberries (@Moggleberries) July 11, 2025

I can't believe that they are using video generative AI on this video. I mean, isn't YG Entertainment a rich company? Where did the funds they got from BP and other groups go? Is YG really that poor? — Frankie CGC (@gh0ster02) July 11, 2025

Many people noticed that this BLACKPINK music video lacked proper choreography, which has always been the most important part in their videos, and even pointed out that Rose’s audio lagged. This sparked a conversation among fans, making them wonder if it was done before the final layout. One of them wrote, “Okay bunch of things I noticed, no choreo, audio lag at start for rosé, audio switch for lisoo outro umm..”

okay bunch of things I noticed, no choreo, audio lag at start for rosé, audio switch for lisoo outro umm.. — sav (@ladydiorz) July 11, 2025

i’m sorry but the mv sucks — 🧚‍♀️✨Titania✨🧚‍♀️ (@Onamiiv) July 11, 2025

As the hatred started to pour in, BLINKs came in to defend their favorite band. One such true fan slammed another person on X and commented, “This is one of their best mvs, you just don’t know how to appreciate something unique, you really deserve YG’s boring formula.”

This is one of their best mvs, you just don't know how to appreciate something unique, you really deserve YG's boring formula — kkuralis (@linitzusave) July 11, 2025

Wtf?! It's so funny and that's how it supposed to be! The song is just for fun — serena ❄️ (@kimserena03) July 11, 2025

Stop complaining! They worked with different director to show different image of their used one. — serena ❄️ (@kimserena03) July 11, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about the music video of JUMP? Have you watched it yet? Let us know.

