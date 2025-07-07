Popular South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is so back, and the BLINKs can’t keep calm. The four members – Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose have finally reunited for the team’s world tour, DEADLINE, and the opening concerts on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, were a super hit. Clips of their performances are going viral on social media platforms.

While everyone is going gaga over their comeback and them releasing their new track, Jump, people have been shading one of the members for how she treated a staff member during a mishap on stage. The netizens are slamming none other than Jennie. A video has gone viral, which sparked a heated debate online. Scroll ahead to find out what happened.

Why Jennie Was Seen Misbehaving With The Staff Member?

At one point during the concert, Jennie, one of the BLACKPINK members, faced a slight wardrobe malfunction with her shoes loosening. It was at the time when they were performing ‘Forever Young’. While she ran to fix it at the other end of the stage, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose came to her and utilized that moment as much as they could.

According to OP, JENNIE had a small shoe issue during “Forever Young.” It didn’t seem like part of the planned performance, but she handled it so naturally, and the BLACKPINK members came over to check on her and helped her handle it together. 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/tuc02iiZ4y — jennie (@jenniepics) July 5, 2025

Now, as she was getting help from one of the staff members, a clip of Jennie interacting with the staff member has gone viral. In the video, the K-pop idol can be seen instructing the staff how to tie up her shoes quickly in a loud and excited manner. As soon as the clip surfaced everywhere, people started to call her out for being rude and mistreating the staff. Many slammed her using hateful comments.

One of the netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) as their platform and shared an opinion regarding this issue. The person wrote, “Who the hell does this b*tch think she is?”

who the hell does this bitch think she is? pic.twitter.com/i3NyyMHfAd — 🌟 (@dekudam) July 6, 2025

Another one stated that people have complained about Jennie’s rude and bad attitude before as well, and wrote, “This isn’t the first time people have complained about her bad attitude (Jennie was involved in a bullying scandal in the past).”

This isn’t the first time people have complained about her bad attitude (Jennie was involved in a bullying scandal in the past) pic.twitter.com/LtvKeZiigA — 🌟 (@dekudam) July 6, 2025

One of the X users commented, “The irony is that Jennie depends on staff because she has no talent and yet needs someone to tie her shoelaces at 30 years old.”

The irony is that jennie depends on staff because she has no talent and yet needs someone to tie her shoelaces at 30 years old. — 🌟 (@dekudam) July 6, 2025

jennie is so fake, are fans really defending this? pic.twitter.com/G7sONCpL0u — 🌟 (@dekudam) July 6, 2025

The way staff got so nervous! No wonder why she’s so FCKN rude! The results of spoon feeding! — BABeOFꪜ⁷ ⩇⩇:⩇⩇ (@noarmyonlybell) July 6, 2025

Well, X is filled with such comments and statements regarding Jennie’s gesture toward the staff member. But what do you think? Was she really rude or was she nervous during the performance that she wanted to hurry up the process of tying shoe lace? Let us know.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

