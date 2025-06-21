BLACKPINK has a huge fandom across the globe. The members of the South Korean girl band, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rose, receive a lot of love from their worldwide audiences. But it’s not always rainbows and sunshine. Being famous doesn’t come easy. The K-pop artists have often faced harsh, negative comments online that left them scarred for life.

Recently, Jennie, who appeared on Hot Ones as its latest guest, was hit with a series of malicious comments and was criticized for how she acted on that show. One of her video clips from the show went viral, sparking the debate, and many even called her out for acting fake cute. Scroll ahead to know.

Did Jennie Face The Online Wrath Because Of Her Behavior On Hot Ones?

On June 19, 2025, Jennie went as the latest guest on Hot Ones, where she had to eat chicken smothered with hot sauces. With each chicken, the spice level increases. In the same show, BLACKPINK’s other members, Lisa and Rose, came as guests as well. However, while they seemed to have a good spice tolerance, Jennie struggled a lot on the show.

She seemed to be more spice sensitive than her other bandmates, and fans could notice her behavioral changes with each chicken piece. By the end of it, the K-pop idol could be seen screaming and crying, and even joking that she had lost her hearing.

250620 Hot Ones IG Update

JENNIE HOTTEST ONE#JennieHotOnes

However, one of her video clips went viral on X (previously known as Twitter), and people took that up to bash Jennie left and right. The tweet got flooded with malicious comments about how fake the K-pop idol is. Some even called her behavior ‘cringeworthy.’ One such netizen wrote, “Why she’s doing the grandpa faces or was it aegyo.” Another one commented, “Cringe b*tch, you’re 30.” Another comment can be read as, “Almost 30 why can’t she act like her age? so corny.” One X user stated, “Jennie is the most fake idol I’ve ever seen.”

Why she’s doing the grandpa faces or was it aegyo — Riyal E (@riyal_e) June 18, 2025

Cringe af. — Vanessa 💜 (@allunitsgo) June 18, 2025

Cringe 🫠 — WHO is JIMIN ᴾᴶᴹ💛 (@NORAPALMA14) June 18, 2025

However, as soon as the hatred went out of hands, Jennie stan (fans) came to defend their idol. Many suggested that the haters are jealous, and that’s why they said such mean things about her. One such fan commented, “Not them getting angry because of this, bunch of losers.” Another one stated, “Goodness can’t even enjoy a show without ppl saying negative things abt her. It’s like a fucking reflex, they see jennie and automatically need to say shitty things, and no they can’t ignore it or they wont be able to sleep at night.”

goodness can’t even enjoy a show without ppl saying negative things abt her. It’s like a fucking reflex, they see jennie and automatically need to say shitty things, and no they can’t ignore it or they wont be able to sleep at night. pic.twitter.com/7QcM487f2y — J (@ffouryeuxnini_) June 19, 2025

not them getting angry because of this, bunch of losers https://t.co/nKoZlTECJs — rev | deadline ⏳ (@bpinkgals) June 20, 2025

After Jennie, it’s only Jisoo who is left from the band, BLACKPINK, to be on Hot Ones. The K-pop star even addressed a message to Jisoo and asked her to come on the show as well. Would you want to see the Snowdrop actress on Hot Ones?

