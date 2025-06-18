BLACKPINK is a huge girl band not only in South Korea but also across the globe. The K-pop group consists of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, and Rose. The four girls have different vocal quality and each of them contribute their specialty to the band. While their live performances get a massive audience, it often ends with a few criticisms from the viewers. One of them being Jennie, a ‘lazy dancer’.

Throughout her career with BLACKPINK and during the BORN PINK tours, she had to face brutal and hateful comments from the audience as they targeted her for her ‘lazy dancing’. In a conversation with the global artist Dua Lipa, she candidly talked about it and shared how her health disrupted her performances. Scroll ahead to find out.

During the third season of Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, Jennie appeared in one of the episodes and sat down for a candid conversation in which she talked about her personal and professional life. While sharing how her performance always got judged in comparison to the other girls, she said, “Over the pandemic and even up to right now I’ve learned to take care of my body and I’ve learned a lot about myself with my health and how my muscles work, how bendy I am with my arms, like and every detail, and it all started because I would constantly hurt myself during performances and lives compared to other girls.”

Jennie further continued, “So I feel like I’ve disappointed my fans at some point of my life where it seemed like I wasn’t giving my best, but I haven’t had a moment to say this, but I wanna say that I did not know how to control my body, and use my body the way I should.” The K-pop artist then gave an example of how she is never comfortable with heels like the others and how that affected her in her performance onstage.

‘Like, Jennie’ singer then added, “I cannot work with heels, my feet aren’t built for heels. Even though I try, and sometimes when I’m feeling perfectly fine with my body [but] when I’m like traveling so much, and my body is all bloated, and my feet are so bloated, if I try to dance in heels, my staminal just goes really down because I know its uncomfortable for me.” She wanted to clarify these things to her fans, which is why she took the platform and reached out to her people so that they would understand her better.

She explained, “Stuff like that, I’ve wanted to come clean, not come clean but share with my fans that I’m still at a point where I’m learning about myself, if anything, so let me be the person to share me from now on.”

Well, what do you think?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Every K-Pop Girl Group Announced For Exciting June Lineup: Dates, Highlights, And Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News