Dua Lipa knows how to leave a lasting impression, and she did just that as she rang in the last days of 2024 in a breathtaking Valentino lace catsuit.

The sleek, long-sleeved piece, pulled from the brand’s Spring 2025 collection, wrapped her in intricate floral details that exuded sensual elegance.

The lace clung to her form in all the right ways, covering her feet entirely. Pointed-toe laced heels completed the look—styling choices that mirrored the runway debut in Paris Fashion Week.

The Striking Outfit Wasn’t the Only Thing That Caught Viewers’ Attention

But it wasn’t just the striking outfit that captured attention. As Lipa shared a post with the caption “last days of 2024 🌹,” fans couldn’t help but zoom in on the stunning sparkler adorning her left ring finger.

The new ring sparked a firestorm of engagement rumors, with followers eagerly speculating about the meaning behind the jewel, especially after Lipa posted holiday photos showing it off.

The comments flooded in with excitement: “Show ‘em the riiiingggg” and “Let’s see that ring girlfriend” dominating the section.

Dua Lipa Previously Admitted to Keeping Her Life Private

While engagement whispers swirl, neither Lipa nor her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, have addressed the buzz.

The couple, who have been dating since early 2024, has managed to keep their relationship mostly private. Lipa admitted in a September interview that she prefers to keep her personal life private.

“It’s something that I just naturally hold back,” Lipa told Anderson Cooper in a ‘60 Minutes’ interview in September.

Yet, with the attention now focused on her bling, it seems her fans are eager for any hint of a deeper commitment between the two.

