Ajith Kumar came and conquered the box office in the true sense! After Vidaamuyarchi, the South superstar arrived with the Tamil action comedy Good Bad Ugly. It is currently the highest-grossing Kollywood film of 2025. Despite that, Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial will unfortunately not attain the success verdict. Scroll below for the day 10 collections!

Enjoys the weekend boost

GBU was released in Tamil and Telugu. The majority of collections are coming from the home ground, while the Telugu belt is close to concluding its run. On day 10, Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s film accumulated 5.65 crore net in all languages, as per Sacnilk. The gross earnings come to 6.66 crores.

The overall box office collections in India now stand at 130.65 crore net (147 crore gross) after 10 days. Good Bad Ugly has left behind each and every Tamil film of 2025 at the box office, that too with a marginal gap. Dragon is at the #2 spot with earnings of 102.55 crore net, almost 22% lower.

Will fail to recover the humungous budget!

Good Bad Ugly is reportedly mounted on a staggering budget of around 250-300 crores. Trisha Krishnan‘s co-starrer has managed to revive only 42% of the investments so far. It must maintain a rock-solid hold to enter the 200 crore club. But achieving the breakeven stage through domestic collections looks impossible!

Earlier this year, Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi was also declared a box office flop due to its high budget. It looks like GBU will follow the same route.

Worldwide Box Office

At the overseas box office, the Tamil action comedy is one of the best performers of 2025. It has grossed 57 crore gross in 10 days. It will beat the international total of Salman Khan’s Sikandar today, which accumulated a total of 58 crore gross.

Including the domestic and overseas run, the worldwide total of Good Bad Ugly surges to 204 crore gross. It is now Ajith Kumar’s #1 global film of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 23: Last 6 Days But Only 58% Budget Recovery – Officially Misses The ‘Success’ Tag!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News