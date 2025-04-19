The South beauty, Trisha Krishnan, is not only enjoying a golden run at the box office but also managing to stay in the headlines. Fans have constantly been curious about her personal life. From link-up rumors to wedding speculations, her fans are always on the lookout for any hint about her relationship status.

Recently, Trisha has broken her silence, and her casual reply has now been making waves on the internet.

Trisha Krishnan Reveals Her Take on Marriage at Thug Life Press Meet

At a press event to promote her much-awaited film Thug Life, Trisha was once again confronted with a familiar question about her marriage – “When are you getting married?” Without skipping a beat, Trisha replied, “I don’t believe in marriage. It’s okay if it happens, okay if it doesn’t, too.”

But the real show-stealer was Kamal Haasan’s reaction. Spotting him in deep thought after her answer, the host couldn’t resist asking for his take. Kamal, with his signature sharp wit, replied, “I am just wondering if she will vote or not.”

The room erupted in laughter at his cheeky yet clever response, especially considering Kamal’s own journey as a politician.

Wedding Hints, Viral Rings & Thug Life Vibes

For the unversed, Trisha had already set social media buzzing earlier when she posted a photo on March 29 wearing a stunning green saree and flaunting a statement ring, captioned, “Love always wins.”

Fans went into a frenzy, speculating that the actress might be hinting at an engagement. And of course, whispers about her alleged romance with her Ghilli co-star Thalapathy Vijay only added fuel to the fire. But with her recent statement, Trisha seems to have set the record straight, for now.

Speaking about her experience working on Thug Life, Trisha also shared her admiration for both Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan, saying: “They have an aura, but they make sure to burst that bubble. I’ve done three films with each of them and share a comfort that’s rare.”

She also praised Kamal Haasan’s dedication: “He treats every film like his first. Even for the smallest of shots, he gives his 100%.”

With the release of Thug Life around the corner, Trisha’s calendar is already packed. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2025.

