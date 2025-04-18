Kalyan Ram’s much-awaited film, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, has hit theatres and is already stirring up conversations on social media. This commercial drama, directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, combines high-octane action with emotional depth, especially between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi. While some viewers appreciated the performances, others weren’t as impressed with the predictable storyline. Here’s a closer look at Twitter Review at what users are saying:

Strong Performances, Especially From Kalyan Ram & Vijayashanthi

The chemistry between Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi is being widely praised, especially for the emotional mother-son bond. Many fans took to Twitter (presently known as X) to highlight this central dynamic as one of the film’s strengths.

One user wrote, “One Word – EXCELLENT FILM #NandamuriKalyanRam and #VijayaShanthi BONDING as Mother and Son is PERFECT. NEVER SEEN CLIMAX Shot in INDIAN CINEMA”

Another tweet read: “Decent first half, followed by a very good second half. Superb post-interval 20 mins and climax. @NANDAMURIKALYAN anna and VijayaShanti mam acting good. #ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi”

Routine Commercial Elements with an Engaging Storyline

While performances have garnered praise, some fans felt that the film’s plot was predictable and followed a routine commercial format. Critics also questioned the over-the-top “savior” scenes that may have taken away from the film’s impact.

The Netizen shared on Twitter, “#ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi Above average! A routine commercial entertainer that engages for the most part but over the top savior kinda scenes make you cringe. What’s the point of elevations without good BGM? #Kalyanram & #Vijayashanthi are impressive. One time watch!”

However, a few fans enjoyed the film despite its predictable elements: “#ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi is a power-packed commercial entertainer with all the engaging elements. Even though it has predictable elements it will give an engaging feel to audience and the main and noval point is the climax surely it’s a surprising thing Director succeeded in making audiences to watch the film till end without comedy and more songs,” X user shared.

The climax has left audiences divided. Some viewers called it a game-changer, while others found it unintentionally hilarious.

One tweet said: “#ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi — Outdated AF and deserves to be skipped even on OTT. Unintentionally hilarious climax highlight cinema ki (laughing emoji) Mad respect to the director asalu AA vision ki…”

On the flip side, another user expressed: “Except 2nd half Peta Fight & Climax One shocking scene nothing offer. Poor Story, BGM, and Direction. Worst Screenply. Totally Disappointed.”

Check out more X reviews below:

#ArjunSonOfVyjayanthi is a regular commercial drama with high emotions. The director succeeded in keeping the audience engaged till the end, without relying on comedy or excessive songs. Production values are good. The Vijayashanthi–NKR emotional track worked well in a few… pic.twitter.com/dyqT7H2eaD — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) April 18, 2025

Is It Worth Watching?

The responses to Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi are mixed. While the performances of Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanthi are a clear highlight, the story’s predictability and the over-the-top climax have drawn divided opinions. It might still be worth a watch for fans of commercial cinema and emotional drama. However, the film’s reliance on familiar tropes may not be for everyone.

