The OTT release announcement was made on social media by none other than the movie’s lead actor, Mohanlal. L2: Empuraan went through several difficulties even before its theatrical release. At one point, differences between the two production houses involved in the project, Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, threatened to delay the release.

However, everything eventually worked out when Sree Gokulam Movies stepped in. But the controversies didn’t end after the theatrical release.

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan was criticized for excessive violence and its depiction of certain historical events. As a result, the movie was edited to remove some of those portions, and a revised version was released in theatres nearly five days after its initial run began. It is expected that this edited version will be the one released on OTT.

L2: Empuraan Plot:

As the sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan also includes elements of Kerala politics. However, the film is not solely focused on Kerala’s domestic political landscape. It has been five years since the events of Lucifer. Mohanlal’s character has left the state, and neither the citizens nor the political class, including his brother and sister, know where he is.

Tovino Thomas’ character now has an iron grip on power in the state, with allegations of corruption surrounding him. He is becoming increasingly dictatorial, and even members of his own party are turning against him. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character, his motivations, how he became the right-hand man of Mohanlal’s character, and other aspects are explored further in this film.

The movie does not delve into how Mohanlal’s character, an orphan boy from Kerala, rose to become the head of a powerful international crime syndicate. However, it does showcase the international power struggles involving his organization. The visuals and fight sequences in the film are on par with Hollywood standards.

L2: Empuraan Cast and Crew:

L2: Empuraan is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. The film stars Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally alias Khureshi-Ab’raam, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood, Abhimanyu Singh as Balraj, Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini Ramdas, Kishore Kumar G. as Karthik, Tovino Thomas as Jathin Ramdas, Jerome Flynn as Boris Oliver, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Sajanachandran, Karthikeya Dev as young Zayed Masood, and Andrea Tivadar as Michele Menuhin, among others.

The cinematography is handled by Sujith Vasudev, art direction by Mohandas, music composed by Deepak Dev, and editing by Akhilesh Mohan. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, A. Subaskaran, and Gokulam Gopalan.

L2: Empuraan OTT Release Date and Platform:

The film was released theatrically on March 27, 2025, and it is coming to OTT just four weeks later, on April 24, 2025, on JioHotstar.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Odela 2 X (Twitter) Reviews: Netizens Hail Tamannaah Bhatia’s Stunning Entry In This Supernatural Thriller

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News