Prithviraj Sukumaran is a true visionary from Mollywood. His first directorial venture, Lucifer, was one of the most expensive projects in Mollywood till that point in time. So, it is natural for the sequel to be on a much greater scale than the last one. L2: Empuraan is better and grander in every way when compared to its predecessor, at least, that is the observation we can make by looking at the promotional material and unofficial budget figure.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he didn’t think L2: Empuraan would be made. He said, “Halfway through writing the script for this, I thought this was not going to get made.” The scale was too big for a Mollywood film. He continued, “I don’t think anyone in our industry has attempted something at this scale.”

Even after realizing the film was too big, he couldn’t rein it in and make it smaller. The one reason he could make this movie was because of the lead actor and producer. He said, “It was only the belief of Mohanlal sir and my producer, Antony Perumbavoor, that this was made. And we decided to go all out.”

He confirmed that, unlike some other franchise films, L2: Empuraan was not created solely because of the success of Lucifer. He had always envisioned the franchise as a three-part venture. However, he acknowledged that the sequel happened because of Lucifer’s success, and that success gave them the courage to expand.

