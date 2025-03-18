Sreeleela has quickly established herself as a rising star in Indian cinema, earning praise for her natural acting and impressive dance skills.

After making a mark in the South film industry, she is now preparing for an eventful 2025, with several high-profile projects in the pipeline.

Sources indicate that Sreeleela’s schedule is packed with consecutive shoots across multiple industries. She is not only making her Bollywood debut alongside Kartik Aaryan but is also set to appear in SK25, marking her entry into Tamil cinema. Additionally, reports suggest she is in talks for a Maddock Films project where she may star opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

With such a packed lineup, 2025 looks to be a pivotal year in Sreeleela’s career as she continues to explore diverse roles and expand her footprint in Indian cinema.

