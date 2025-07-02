Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning is feeling the impact of the new releases, but Tom Cruise’s star power is helping it mint cash at the box office. The film is close to beating the worldwide haul of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning soon. It is losing screens every week as tons of new movies are released, and MI 8 is nearing the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for more.

Mission: Impossible 7, released in 2023, suffered at the box office because it chose the wrong release window. It had an underwhelming run at the theaters. Although Mission: Impossible 8 is earning impressive numbers domestically and worldwide, it still needs around $300 million to be financially successful. The film’s massive budget is a big hindrance, and movies like this demand such production costs. But making a profit becomes almost impossible if it is not something extraordinary.

Mission: Impossible 8 at the worldwide box office

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the 3rd highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. Based on Box Office Mojo‘s report, the film collected $186.6 million at the domestic box office, including $645K on Monday, day 39. It will soon surpass the domestic haul of Thunderbolts*. Internationally, the film has amassed $376.0 million so far, adding that the worldwide gross stands at $562.6 million to its domestic total. It is close to beating the global haul of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $186.6 million

International – $376.0 million

Worldwide – $562.6 million

Inches closer to beating Mission: Impossible 7

Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning is the fourth highest-grossing film in the franchise, collecting $571.12 million worldwide in its lifetime run. Mission: Impossible 8 is less than $10 million away from beating Dead Reckoning’s global haul. The Final Reckoning is expected to achieve this feat this weekend.

Take a look at the worldwide box office performance of Mission: Impossible films (highest to lowest):

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $824.17 million Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $710.91 million Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $694.71 million Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $571.12 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $562.6 million Mission: Impossible II – $546.38 million Mission: Impossible – $457.69 million Mission: Impossible 3 – $398.47 million

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released on May 23.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Elio North America Box Office Day 11: Inches Closer To Crossing The $50 Million Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News