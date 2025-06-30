Ibrahim Ali Khan has grown from a college boy to an intense and brooding terrorist for his second film, Sarzameen. The announcement teaser of the film has dropped, and it is definitely gonna make you excited. Also, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol, the teaser has been done beautifully.

The intrigue that has been set up in the trailer of this intense drama is real. The film is directed by Kayoze Irani, and Prithviraj channels his best self in every single frame. Meanwhile, Kajol is electrifying, making us remember her shades of Zooni a bit! Probably only because the premise for Kashmir tends to do this – it makes you remember all the good stuff you have seen before!

Sarzameen’s announcement teaser brings Ibrahim Ali Khan in only two frames, and both of them are winning frames. Interestingly, while the teaser shows him Mission Kashmir-ing the Hrithik Roshan way as a terrorist, what’s more interesting is that even Hrithik played a terrorist in his second film, right after playing a college boy! Shooting to stardom! Ibrahim seems to walk the same path, and hopefully, he might impress!

But give me a second to appreciate the man – Prithviraj Sukumaran. He walks into a frame and instantly commands attention, even if he’s just breathing. His intense gaze works wonders in the Sarzameen announcement teaser as well. Meanwhile, Kajol throws a curveball, delving into this darker, empathetic yet strong territory.

Ibrahim Ali Khan builds an aura that is impossible to ignore. Playing a terrorist requires another level of commitment, but he seems to be ready for the challenge so well that this battle seems to be won already! He looks like he belongs to the frame, and the raw energy with a bit of grit adds a layer to his overall vibe, promising a dark, gritty, and mysterious thriller.

Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani and produced by Dharma Productions. The intense drama was released on July 25, 2025, on JioHotstar. Check out the teaser here.

