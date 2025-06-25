Just when I lost hopes on Bollywood to bring any relevant romantic film, Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment strikes back with a silver lining shining bright! Aap Jaisa Koi, an upcoming romantic drama is all set to arrive on Netflix and the trailer promises a new age romance – redefining the rules and regulations for the act of love and making it barabar once and for all!

Starring R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the trailer sets the premise right – A man in his 40s, 42 to be precise, and a woman 10 years younger meet each other for a matrimonial alliance. They fall in love, and everything is nice unless the families or let me be specific – ‘family values’ get involved!

Karan Johar Is Redefining Romance!

While the woman seeks equality in love, the man is happy to ‘allow’ that equality but ‘in limits’, and this limit sets the trailer to skyrocket, promising a beautiful relationship drama discussing the ifs and buts in a marriage and how relationships fall apart despite two souls that connect! It is heartwarming to see Karan Johar‘s Dharmatic Entertainment redefining romance one film at a time. Be it the shy and coy Meenakshi Sundareshwar or the bold and beasty Geeli Pucchi.

The most heartbreaking part of the trailer comes with R Madhavan telling Fatima Sana Shaikh – “Hamara Nahi Ho Paayega,” giving back an engagement ring, and Fatima telling him, “Aap Bhi Auron Ki Tarah Nikale.” The scene is a catharsis – the suppressed emotions between a man and a woman. A man who is too scared to fight and finds an escape in surrender. A woman, heartbroken about being abandoned, looks at her trust getting crushed by the one person whose support she needs to move mountains.

Aap Jaisa Koi trailer is supported by a brilliant ensemble with Ayesha Raza, Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das, each adding nuance to this honest, heartfelt exploration of family, identity, patriarchy, and the emotional truths we often hide — even from ourselves.

The 2-minute, 26-second trailer has a definite repeat value, which is rare. While Madhavan says ‘Hamara nahi ho paayega’ channeling his inner Mannu Bhaiya, my gut feeling says only Mannu Bhaiya and his innocent charm can make romance work in this era of growing distrust in relationships and people falling out of love faster than Rajdhani Express!

Aap Jaisa Koi is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. It arrives on July 11, 2025 on Netflix. Check out the trailer of the film here.

