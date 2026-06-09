Netflix’s newest Korean original, Teach You a Lesson, premiered globally on June 5, 2026. It’s already stirring up conversation that generates both views and protests. Based on a webtoon that was pulled from the North American market due to racism allegations, the show has somehow emerged as one of the most anticipated Korean originals of the season.

Teach You a Lesson Plot & Cast

Teach You a Lesson stars Kim Moo Yeol as Na Hwa Jin, a former special forces operative who becomes a field inspector for the Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB). ERPB is a fictional government task force authorized under the Teacher Rights Protection Act to use physical intervention to break down school violence, institutional corruption, and abusive student hierarchies.

Jin Ki Joo plays fellow inspector Im Han Lim, and Lee Sung Min portrays Education Minister Choi Kang Seok. Pyo Ji-hoon (P.O.) plays Bong Geun-dae, a sharp 5th-grade civil servant and KAIST graduate working at the bureau. The 10-episode show is directed by Hong Jong Chan (known for Juvenile Justice) and written by Lee Nam Kyu, Kim Da Hee, and Moon Jong Ho.

The Webtoon’s Controversial Past

The source material, Naver webtoon Get Schooled, is created by Chae Yong-taek and Han Ga-ram. It had already made headlines for the wrong reasons before the adaptation was even announced. The webtoon drew widespread accusations of racism for its portrayal of a mixed-race Black student as a violent bully targeting Korean classmates and was also criticized for storylines that appeared to glorify corporal punishment and public humiliation.

In 2023, Naver Webtoon removed Get Schooled from its North American platform entirely in response to the backlash, while continuing to make it available in South Korea. The Netflix adaptation announcement reignited those debates, with teacher unions in South Korea calling for the production to be halted, and fans petitioning cast members to decline their roles.

The Buzz Around Netflix’s Teach You A Lesson

Despite the controversy, audience anticipation held strong. According to Consumer Insight’s fourth-week-of-May 2026 OTT content survey (as reported by allkpop), Teach You a Lesson ranked No. 1 among upcoming Korean releases with a 10% viewer intention rate. This number was more than three times the 3% recorded by its closest competitor, Genie TV’s Doctor On The Edge.

Teach You A Lesson Trailer

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