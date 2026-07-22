Ikka OTT Verdict Week 2: Sunny Deol & Akshaye Khanna’s Film Turns A Rage! (Photo Credit –Netflix)

When two legendary veterans of Indian cinema lock horns in an intense courtroom battle, the digital viewership is bound to explode and the same has happened with Ikka. The Netflix original arrived almost two weeks ago, and it has entered the list of the top 5 most-viewed Netflix original films of the year!

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, this legal thriller, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, alongside Tillotama Shome, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Dia Mirza, has officially turned into an absolute rage with 25.3 million viewing hours in almost 10 days.

Ikka OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from July 13, 2026, to July 19, 2026, Ikka, in its second week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 6.4 million on Netflix against 15 million viewing hours and secured the 3rd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

What makes Ikka’s performance truly impressive is its jump in viewership from the previous week. In two weeks, the courtroom drama has a total viewership of 10.8 million. In doing so, it has pushed Toaster out of the top 5 most-viewed Netflix originals of 2026 and surpassed Maa Behen, taking the fourth spot.

Check out the most-viewed Indian films on Netflix. These films arrived on the platform as a direct release in 2026.

Accused: 19.4 Million Made In Korea: 18.2 Million Kartavya: 12 Million Ikka: 10.8 Million Maa Behen: 9.6 Million

Ikka OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the two-week viewership of the courtroom drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 4.4 million views | 10.3 million viewing hours | Rank 2

Week 2: 6.4 million views | 15 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Total: 10.8 million views | 25.3 million viewing hours

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.

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