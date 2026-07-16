Can Sunny Deol Deliver Another Post-COVID Box Office Success With Ramayana?( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood buffs are highly anticipating the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The trailer of the Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer is scheduled to release on July 24, 2026, and the buzz is sky-high. But we can’t help but wonder if Sunny Deol will finally score his third success in the post-COVID era, without any sequel benefit? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Revisting Sunny Deol’s post-COVID successes

Sunny Deol returned to his iconic role as Tara Singh with Gadar 2 (2023). Anil Sharma’s period action drama was marked by a strong nostalgic element. It turned out to be a super-duper hit with a domestic lifetime of 525.5 crore net.

The sequel factor benefited him again in 2024. Anurag Singh’s Border 2, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty gained the plus verdict at the Indian box office. It made a total collection of 362.76 crore net.

How much does Ramayana need to be a success?

While earlier reports claimed Ramayana was made on a whopping budget of 4000 crore, the latest cost reported for both parts is Rs 1600. This means around 800 crore is being spent on each installment.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film gains the success tag once it recovers its entire budget and earns the hit verdict once it accumulates 2X the budget. This means the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will be a success if it earns 800 crore in India and a hit if it rakes in 1600 crore.

Sunny Deol and the sequel benefit

If one may have noticed, both Border 2 and Gadar 2 enjoyed the sequel benefit, which amplified footfalls at the box office. On the other hand, Jaat could not live up upto expectations and soon crashed, with a lifetime of 90.34 crore.

The stakes are high for Ramayana. It is one of the most expensive Bollywood films ever made. It also features a casting coup featuring other big stars like Yash, Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. The mythological theme has always piqued interest among Indian viewers. Only time will tell if Sunny Deol can deliver another success in the post-COVID era, without it being a sequel.

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