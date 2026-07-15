Alpha Box Office Collection Day 12 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is now earning at the lower end. The female spy-action thriller opened to mixed reviews and has been underwhelming at the ticket windows. It has recovered only 56% of the total budget and will likely wrap up as a losing affair. Scroll below for the day 12 report!

Jumps over one crore on the second discounted Tuesday

As most know, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is now dominating the ticket windows. According to estimates, Alpha collected 1.05 crore on day 12. It witnessed a 16% jump on the second discounted Tuesday, bouncing back over the one crore mark. But the mid-week blues will hit hard starting tomorrow.

It remains crucial for Shiv Rawail’s directorial to maintain a steady momentum, because it hasn’t achieved any milestones at the box office. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer still needs to earn 3.29 crore to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It should have surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh (59.29 crore) by now, but that’s unfortunately not the case.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.3 crore

Day 9 – 2.05 crore

Day 10 – 2.3 crore

Day 11 – 90 lakh

Day 12 – 1.05 crore

Total – 56 crore

What is the budget of Alpha?

YRF has reportedly spent a whopping 100 crore in creating their first female-led spy thriller. Alia Bhatt’s film has recovered only 56% of its reported budget. Covering the remaining 44 crore is now impossible. Unfortunately, it will wrap up as a losing affair in India.

Alpha Box Office Day 12 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 56 crore

Budget recovery: 56%

India gross: 66.08 crore

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.

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Must Read: Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Crosses The 90 Crore Mark, Is A Century Possible For Alia Bhatt Starrer?

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