Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer Alpha is now earning at the lower end. The female spy-action thriller opened to mixed reviews and has been underwhelming at the ticket windows. It has recovered only 56% of the total budget and will likely wrap up as a losing affair. Scroll below for the day 12 report!
Jumps over one crore on the second discounted Tuesday
As most know, Ajay Devgn’s Dhamaal 4 is now dominating the ticket windows. According to estimates, Alpha collected 1.05 crore on day 12. It witnessed a 16% jump on the second discounted Tuesday, bouncing back over the one crore mark. But the mid-week blues will hit hard starting tomorrow.
It remains crucial for Shiv Rawail’s directorial to maintain a steady momentum, because it hasn’t achieved any milestones at the box office. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor starrer still needs to earn 3.29 crore to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It should have surpassed Pati Patni Aur Woh (59.29 crore) by now, but that’s unfortunately not the case.
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Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 48.4 crore
- Day 8 – 1.3 crore
- Day 9 – 2.05 crore
- Day 10 – 2.3 crore
- Day 11 – 90 lakh
- Day 12 – 1.05 crore
Total – 56 crore
What is the budget of Alpha?
YRF has reportedly spent a whopping 100 crore in creating their first female-led spy thriller. Alia Bhatt’s film has recovered only 56% of its reported budget. Covering the remaining 44 crore is now impossible. Unfortunately, it will wrap up as a losing affair in India.
Alpha Box Office Day 12 Summary
- Budget: 100 crore
- India net: 56 crore
- Budget recovery: 56%
- India gross: 66.08 crore
Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide here.
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Must Read: Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 11: Crosses The 90 Crore Mark, Is A Century Possible For Alia Bhatt Starrer?
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