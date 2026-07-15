Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Set To Beat This Jurassic Park Movie ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Toy Story 5 has the best hold among the family movies currently running in cinemas. The Pixar sequel recently surpassed Avatar: Fire and Ash’s domestic haul and has its sights set on multiple franchise blockbusters, including a Jurassic Park movie and Marvel movies. It is going to be the highest-grossing film of the year at the North American box office in its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

According to the latest numbers, the Toy Story sequel is still maintaining a stronghold at the North American box office. It collected $2.4 million on its 4th Monday at the box office with just a 45.8% decline from last Monday. It lost a large number of screens this past week. The Pixar sequel has hit the $406.7 million cume at the North American box office.

Inches away from beating Jurassic Park at the North American box office

Toy Story 5 recently surpassed the domestic haul of Avatar: Fire and Ash and is now on track to beat Steven Spielberg‘s Jurassic Park. According to Box Office Mojo, the Toy Story movie is less than $1 million away from surpassing Jurassic Park. For the unversed, Jurassic Park is the first film in the OG Jurassic Park film trilogy. Spielberg’s film collected $407.2 million at the North American box office and moved up on the all-time top 60 grossers.

It is also inches away from beating The Hunger Games’ $408 million, Captain America: Civil War‘s $408.1 million, Spider-Man’s $408.5 million, and Iron Man 3‘s $409 million domestic hauls. Iron Man 3 is the all-time #48 highest-grossing film at the North American box office. The Toy Story sequel will also surpass it as the new #48 highest-grossing movie ever in North America.

More about the movie

Toy Story 5 is inching closer to $900 million, less than $10 million away from that major milestone. It currently stands at $882.05 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Bos office summary

Domestic – $406.7 million

International – $475.3 million

Worldwide – $882.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Toy Story 5 North America Box Office: Surpasses Frozen As 13th Highest-Grossing Animation Of All Time

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News